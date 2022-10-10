Creeslough tragedy: Newtownabbey residents pay tribute to victims

Ten people died after an explosion at the service station on Friday, October 7.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, led the borough’s tributes.

Ald Ross said: “This was a truly unimaginable tragedy and my thoughts are with the people of Creeslough at this time of intense grief.

Ald Stephen Ross.

“I, like countless people hearing this news, am utterly shocked and devastated by this horrific incident.

“There will be many heartbroken families trying to come to terms with such a tremendous loss, and I know they will be in our collective prayers in the days and weeks ahead.

“I would also like to pay tribute to those members of the emergency services from across the north west and Northern Ireland involved in the search and recovery operation, under such traumatic circumstances.”

A book of condolence has been opened for the victims of the tragedy on the local authority’s website https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/creeslough

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has paid tribute to the emergency service crews from Northern Ireland who attended the explosion at the filling station.

Personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance assisted Republic of Ireland colleagues at the scene.

Mr Swann stated: “I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives at Creeslough. Our hearts go out to all those affected and to the wider community.

“I pay tribute to the crews from Northern Ireland who answered the call from across the border and brought their expertise and experience to the incident.

“The words of gratitude to the NI personnel that have been expressed by the Taoiseach and his Government colleagues are very much appreciated.

“Cross-border co-operation has long been a daily reality on this island and there are established protocols in place for mutual aid.