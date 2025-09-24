The PSNI are treating criminal damage caused to Dunloy Orange Hall as a sectarian hate crime. Credit Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496

The PSNI are appealing for information after criminal damaged was caused to Dunloy Orange Hall.

PSNI Inspector Roxborough said: “Sometime between midnight on Saturday 20th September and midday on Tuesday 23rd September, it was reported that eggs had been thrown at the front door of the property and a pipe at the front of the building was also damaged.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, this is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 313 23/09/25.”

Information can be reported online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk

In a statement, the Worshipful Master, officers and brethren of Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496 expressed their “deep regret and disappointment that we report another attack on Dunloy Orange Hall”.

They said that it was “deeply upsetting that, in a shared community village, such attacks continue to take place” but added, “we would also stress that the actions of a few individuals should not be seen as a reflection on all the residents of Dunloy.

"Many within the village have always shown respect and friendship, and we are grateful for that. We are part of the same community, a place that should be shared by all, and it is only by mutual respect that we can move forward together.”

The Lodge added that the attack was “yet another example of the repeated and senseless targeting of our property” and “particularly disheartening as works had recently been carried out over the summer to improve the external areas of the property, with the aim of making the Hall more appealing and welcoming.”

Concluding the statement said: “Despite these repeated attacks, the Worshipful Master, Officers and Brethren of LOL 496 will not be deterred. We remain committed to maintaining our hall, upholding our traditions, and playing our part in the life of the wider community.

"The Worshipful Master, Officers and Brethren of LOL 496 thank all who have expressed solidarity at this time.”