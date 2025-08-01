Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of LCCC Regeneration and Growth Committee (c) with Ellie McMahon (l), The Daily Apron and Amanda Knox (r), Ewe to Yarn, pictured at the final Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the summer series.placeholder image
Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of LCCC Regeneration and Growth Committee (c) with Ellie McMahon (l), The Daily Apron and Amanda Knox (r), Ewe to Yarn, pictured at the final Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the summer series.

Crowds flock to Royal Hillsborough for the final farmers market of the summer season

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:05 BST
It was no surprise to see Royal Hillsborough come alive on the last Saturday of May, June and July with the return of the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market summer series.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council the market consistently drew crowds of 5,500 to the village.

Reflecting on the continued success of the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets, Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of LCCC Regeneration and Growth Committee commented: “Each year, Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market goes from strength to strength.

"We’re thrilled by the growing interest from local food producers, artisan makers and creators from our area and beyond, who are keen to be involved.

"As ever, the market was a welcoming event with something for everyone, from gourmet treats and creative crafts for children to live music and much more. After such a successful summer series of markets we are already looking forward to the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market.”

Fiona from The Honeycomb Cabin with Cllr Claire Kemp

1. Crowds flock to Hillsborough for last farmers market of the summer

Fiona from The Honeycomb Cabin with Cllr Claire Kemp Photo: LCCC

Councillor Claire Kemp with the Hillsborough Fort Warders

2. Crowds flock to Hillsborough for last farmers market of the summer

Councillor Claire Kemp with the Hillsborough Fort Warders Photo: LCCC

Lynette Glen and Karen Scott with twins Abigail and Arabella

3. Crowds flock to Hillsborough for last farmers market of the summer

Lynette Glen and Karen Scott with twins Abigail and Arabella Photo: LCCC

Carter Houston tries his hand at some crafts

4. Crowds flock to Hillsborough for last farmers market of the summer

Carter Houston tries his hand at some crafts Photo: LCCC

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Castlereagh City Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice