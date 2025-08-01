Crowds flock to Royal Hillsborough for the final farmers market of the summer season

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council the market consistently drew crowds of 5,500 to the village.
Reflecting on the continued success of the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets, Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of LCCC Regeneration and Growth Committee commented: “Each year, Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market goes from strength to strength.
"We’re thrilled by the growing interest from local food producers, artisan makers and creators from our area and beyond, who are keen to be involved.
"As ever, the market was a welcoming event with something for everyone, from gourmet treats and creative crafts for children to live music and much more. After such a successful summer series of markets we are already looking forward to the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market.”