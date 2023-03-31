Register
Fergal Green, Tom and Ollie; Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman and Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants with a member of the Hillsborough Old Guard
Crowds flood to the first Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the year

Artisan food lovers flocked to Hillsborough on Saturday to attend the first Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s first Hillsborough Farmers Market of 2023.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:18 BST

Set up at The Dark Walk and Hillsborough Fort, the market took place between 10am to 3pm and showcased 50 local traders.

Over 4000 marketgoers took over Royal Hillsborough to browse the stalls in the market, as well as to take in the sights and sounds of historic Royal Hillsborough.

There was a diverse range of local produce, street food, horticulture, arts, crafts, beauty and jewellery products available for visitors to enjoy as they moved down the Dark Walk.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said: “What an atmosphere there was at the first Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the year.

"It was great to be back in the village to showcase all of the local talent and artisan producers that the council area has to offer. Marketgoers certainly weren’t disappointed with the impressive line-up of traders, producers and makers who turned out to be a part of the event.

"I want to extend my thanks to all who were a part of making the market the success that it was.”

Finn and Maeve Smyth

1. Crowds flock to Hillsborough Farmers Market

Finn and Maeve Smyth Photo: LCCC

Dad Patrick with Avery and Mylo Walker

2. Crowds flock to Hillsborough Farmers Market

Dad Patrick with Avery and Mylo Walker Photo: LCCC

Matthew Moffit

3. Crowds flock to Hillsborough Farmers Market

Matthew Moffit Photo: LCCC

Enjoying a snack with mum

4. Crowds flock to Hillsborough Farmers Market

Enjoying a snack with mum Photo: LCCC

