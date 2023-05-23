Crowds gather as Ballinderry Black Reds LOL 148 unfurl their new banner

Ballinderry Black Reds LOL 148 recently unfurled their new banner.
Ladies' Committee Chairwoman Ballinderry Black Reds LOL 148 Mrs. Sylvia Carson cut the ribbon to unfurl the new banner, which will be on display during this year’s marching season.
Roses Lane Ends Flute Band accompanied the Lodge for the special occasion, with crowds gathered to celebrate the event.
The Carson Family at the Unfurling of Ballinderry Black Reds New Banner. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
WDM Ballinderry District No.3 Bro Francis Beckett and his Brother Thomas Beckett of LOL 191. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Bro Paul Warnock LOL148 and his Son Isaac. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
93 Year Old Stewarty Clarke of Ballinderry Black Reds. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni