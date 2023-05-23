Register
Ballinderry Black Reds LOL148 with District and County Officers at the Unfurling of their new Banner. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniBallinderry Black Reds LOL148 with District and County Officers at the Unfurling of their new Banner. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Crowds gather as Ballinderry Black Reds LOL 148 unfurl their new banner

Ballinderry Black Reds LOL 148 recently unfurled their new banner.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:37 BST

Ladies' Committee Chairwoman Ballinderry Black Reds LOL 148 Mrs. Sylvia Carson cut the ribbon to unfurl the new banner, which will be on display during this year’s marching season.

Roses Lane Ends Flute Band accompanied the Lodge for the special occasion, with crowds gathered to celebrate the event.

The Carson Family at the Unfurling of Ballinderry Black Reds New Banner.

1. The unfurling of Ballinderry Black Reds new banner

WDM Ballinderry District No.3 Bro Francis Beckett and his Brother Thomas Beckett of LOL 191.

WDM Ballinderry District No.3 Bro Francis Beckett and his Brother Thomas Beckett of LOL 191.

2. The unfurling of Ballinderry Black Reds new banner

WDM Ballinderry District No.3 Bro Francis Beckett and his Brother Thomas Beckett of LOL 191. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Bro Paul Warnock LOL148 and his Son Isaac.

3. The unfurling of Ballinderry Black Reds new banner

Bro Paul Warnock LOL148 and his Son Isaac. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

93 Year Old Stewarty Clarke of Ballinderry Black Reds.

4. The unfurling of Ballinderry Black Reds new banner

93 Year Old Stewarty Clarke of Ballinderry Black Reds. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

