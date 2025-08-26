The good weather brought the crowds out in their thousands for Lammas Fair Tuesday.
Live music, stalls, pony rides, a mobile animal farm and family fun zones and much more kept the crowds entertained.
Here’s a look at some of the images from the day...
1. EVENTS
Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
