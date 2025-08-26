Crowds still flocking to Ballycastle in their thousands for Lammas Fair Tuesday

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:59 BST
The crowds were still flocking to Ballycastle for the second main day of trading at the Ould Lammas Fair.

The good weather brought the crowds out in their thousands for Lammas Fair Tuesday.

Live music, stalls, pony rides, a mobile animal farm and family fun zones and much more kept the crowds entertained.

Here’s a look at some of the images from the day...

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday.

1. EVENTS

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday.

2. EVENTS

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday.

3. EVENTS

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday.

4. EVENTS

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returned to Ballycastle and there was still plenty for everyone to enjoy on Lammas Fair Tuesday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice