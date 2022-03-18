Crufts success for Coleraine pup Hera

Laura and her Parson Russell Terrier Hera competed in the Terrier group at the Birmingham show - in what was Laura’s first time showing a dog at Crufts.
“We had a blast!” said Laura who works full time dog-walking, pet-sitting and dog training, teaching both scentwork and mantrailing through Sniffer Paws NI.
“I really didn’t expect us to do so well.
“I have wanted to compete at Crufts for years. I do agility classes as well but I wanted to do something else.
“Hera qualified in the puppy bitch class in Carlisle in November - in fact she qualified five times for Crufts in different classes!”
Although still a young dog Hera took everything in her stride and even attracted a fan club while they were at Crufts.
“She was absolutely brilliant, you wouldn’t think she was only a pup,” said Laura.
“She loved all the attention...the only thing that confused her was seeing a baby crawling along the floor,” laughed Laura.
“I’d like to thank Scarlett and Peri Burnside for helping us prepare for Crufts and also Gemma from Causeway Dog Training.”
Hera coming third in her class at Crufts means that she automatically qualifies for the show next year. Laura will take her to other shows in the meantime to gain experience.