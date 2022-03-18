Loading...

Crufts success for Coleraine pup Hera

A Coleraine woman and her eleven-month-old bitch have recently returned from Crufts having won third place in the puppy class of the world famous dog show.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 18th March 2022, 9:36 am

Laura and her Parson Russell Terrier Hera competed in the Terrier group at the Birmingham show - in what was Laura’s first time showing a dog at Crufts.

“We had a blast!” said Laura who works full time dog-walking, pet-sitting and dog training, teaching both scentwork and mantrailing through Sniffer Paws NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I really didn’t expect us to do so well.

Laura's 11 month old Parson Russell Terrier Hera

“I have wanted to compete at Crufts for years. I do agility classes as well but I wanted to do something else.

“Hera qualified in the puppy bitch class in Carlisle in November - in fact she qualified five times for Crufts in different classes!”

Although still a young dog Hera took everything in her stride and even attracted a fan club while they were at Crufts.

“She was absolutely brilliant, you wouldn’t think she was only a pup,” said Laura.

Laura Kirk and Hera

“She loved all the attention...the only thing that confused her was seeing a baby crawling along the floor,” laughed Laura.

“I’d like to thank Scarlett and Peri Burnside for helping us prepare for Crufts and also Gemma from Causeway Dog Training.”

Hera coming third in her class at Crufts means that she automatically qualifies for the show next year. Laura will take her to other shows in the meantime to gain experience.

Read More

Read More
George is elected as Youth MP
Laura Kirk and Hera .Photos courtesy of George Blair
Laura and Hera in action at Crufts. Photos courtesy of George Blair
Hera at Crufts. Photos courtesy of George Blair
Laura's 11 month old Parson Russell Terrier Hera. Photos courtesy of George Blair
ColeraineBirmingham