Crufts success for Coleraine pup Hera

Laura and her Parson Russell Terrier Hera competed in the Terrier group at the Birmingham show - in what was Laura’s first time showing a dog at Crufts.

“We had a blast!” said Laura who works full time dog-walking, pet-sitting and dog training, teaching both scentwork and mantrailing through Sniffer Paws NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I really didn’t expect us to do so well.

Laura's 11 month old Parson Russell Terrier Hera

“I have wanted to compete at Crufts for years. I do agility classes as well but I wanted to do something else.

“Hera qualified in the puppy bitch class in Carlisle in November - in fact she qualified five times for Crufts in different classes!”

Although still a young dog Hera took everything in her stride and even attracted a fan club while they were at Crufts.

“She was absolutely brilliant, you wouldn’t think she was only a pup,” said Laura.

Laura Kirk and Hera

“She loved all the attention...the only thing that confused her was seeing a baby crawling along the floor,” laughed Laura.

“I’d like to thank Scarlett and Peri Burnside for helping us prepare for Crufts and also Gemma from Causeway Dog Training.”

Hera coming third in her class at Crufts means that she automatically qualifies for the show next year. Laura will take her to other shows in the meantime to gain experience.

Laura Kirk and Hera .Photos courtesy of George Blair

Laura and Hera in action at Crufts. Photos courtesy of George Blair

Hera at Crufts. Photos courtesy of George Blair