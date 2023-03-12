Crufts win is not important to these adorable dogs but a forever home definitely is
The Dogs Trust in Northern Ireland currently has a number of lovely dogs just waiting for a forever home.
By Valerie Martin
5 hours ago
The charity’s rehoming centre in Ballymena is looking after all kinds of pooches – and one of them could be just perfect for you.
Here are 15 adorable dogs currently looking for a new and loving home.
For more information on the Dogs Trust and how to possibly adopt a dog, go to dogstrust.org.uk
1. Iggy
Iggy is a very sweet female four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is small for her breed and is an incredibly affectionate girl. She loves nothing more than destroying toys and getting attention from her foster carers. She is looking for a loving home with the time for an energetic Staffie. Iggy has been met other dogs and children while in the foster home and has been doing great. Any children or dogs in her new home will have to come up and meet her to insure that she is comfortable around them. She does still need some help with her toilet training but is getting much better as she continues her training. Iggy is also doing great in the home being left for a few hours at a time but would prefer someone who is home more often.
Kelly is a female Pomeranian crossbreed, aged between one and two years. She is a young and active dog looking for a new home that will take her on lots of walks and adventures. She is curious and enjoys visiting new places, she also likes to meet new people and dogs when out and about. Kelly is fun and playful, she loves her toys, so she would love someone to play games with. She is a big fan of her food, which will also help her stay motivated with her training. She is an excitable young lady that is very enthusiastic about life and will need patient, understanding adopters looking for an active dog and will be willing to help her with basic training as well as house training. Kelly could live with another suitable dog depending on successful meets at the rehoming centre. She can live with children aged 14+ that are used to lively dogs. Kelly will benefit from a good-sized secure outside space to run and play with her adopters. She will also need someone at home most of the time to begin with and then leaving time can be gradually built up.
Bella is a very sweet and loveable one-year-old Jack Russell with lots of energy to run and play. She is looking for a home with as much energy as she has! She loves people once she gets to know them and will join you on any adventure. She is house-trained and can live with another suitable dog, provided that they will be able to handle an excitable little one. Bella can live with children aged 12+ and would benefit from attending the Dogs Trust Dog School training classes to brush up on some areas of training. She will need a secure garden to stretch her little legs and to play with her adopter.
Olive is a sweet natured female three-year-old Labrador looking for a quiet, patient home. She will make a wonderful companion to a patient adopter that will take the time to bond with her and help her build her confidence. She loves her food which will help motivate her with her training. She could live with another settled male dog depending on successful meets at the rehoming centre. Olive will need someone at home most of the time when she first arrives at her new home to help her settle. She enjoys a peaceful life and would be best suited in an adult only home or a home with children aged 16+. Olive will need some basic training, which her adopters will need to work on with her. Spending time on training Olive will be beneficial in building a bond, as once she gets to know you she is a very affectionate and loving dog.