2 . Kelly

Kelly is a female Pomeranian crossbreed, aged between one and two years. She is a young and active dog looking for a new home that will take her on lots of walks and adventures. She is curious and enjoys visiting new places, she also likes to meet new people and dogs when out and about. Kelly is fun and playful, she loves her toys, so she would love someone to play games with. She is a big fan of her food, which will also help her stay motivated with her training. She is an excitable young lady that is very enthusiastic about life and will need patient, understanding adopters looking for an active dog and will be willing to help her with basic training as well as house training. Kelly could live with another suitable dog depending on successful meets at the rehoming centre. She can live with children aged 14+ that are used to lively dogs. Kelly will benefit from a good-sized secure outside space to run and play with her adopters. She will also need someone at home most of the time to begin with and then leaving time can be gradually built up.

Photo: Dogs Trust