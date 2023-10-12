Cruise ship sitting off north coast is largest EVER to dock in Lough Foyle
And it turns out that the large cruise ship which attracted the attention of people on Castlerock, Portstewart and Portrush beaches is the largest EVER to dock in Lough Foyle.
The Norwegian Star elegantly sailed into Lough Foyle on Wednesday morning at 7am and anchored just off Greencastle. At 91,740 gross tonnage and 296m she is the biggest ever ship to anchor in the Lough. The arrival of the impressive ship marks the last of the 2023 cruise season for Foyle Port.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Her 3,200 guests and crew are on a 10-day voyage around Ireland from Southampton calling at Glengarriff, Cork, Waterford, Dún Laoghaire, Belfast, Killybegs and Greencastle.
The Port provides a starting point for exploring some of Ireland’s and Northern Ireland’s most magnificent areas of outstanding natural beauty and access to the historic city of Derry-Londonderry. Following a short tender ride to shore, guests enjoyed excursions to the Ulster American Folk Park, Giant’s Causeway and Dunluce Castle, Inishowen Peninsula and Doagh Famine Village, Glenveagh National Park and tours of Derry.
To mark the ship’s debut call a traditional plaque exchange took place onboard between the ship’s Staff Captain Divorce Pulitika and General Manager Tony Winkler and representatives from Foyle Port, Fáilte Ireland and the Mayor’s Office.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Patricia Logue said she was delighted to welcome passengers from the Norwegian Star. She added: “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the entire region’s natural unspoiled beauty and I hope that the passengers will return home with fond memories of their visit. “