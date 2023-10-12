It certainly caught the attention of beach users on the north coast yesterday.

Plaque exchange onboard Norwegian Star. From left to right: James Logue, Mayor’s Consort; Louise Denvir, Cruise Marketing Executive, Foyle Port; Cllr Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council; Divorce Pulitika, Staff Captain, Norwegian Cruise Lines; Bill McCann, Harbour Master and Operations Director, Foyle Port; Charlene Boyle, Wild Atlantic Way Officer, Failte Ireland; Tony Winkler, General Manager, Norwegian Cruise Lines; Glenda Abbott, Group/Events Co-ordinator, Norwegian Cruise Lines. Credit Foyle Port

And it turns out that the large cruise ship which attracted the attention of people on Castlerock, Portstewart and Portrush beaches is the largest EVER to dock in Lough Foyle.

The Norwegian Star elegantly sailed into Lough Foyle on Wednesday morning at 7am and anchored just off Greencastle. At 91,740 gross tonnage and 296m she is the biggest ever ship to anchor in the Lough. The arrival of the impressive ship marks the last of the 2023 cruise season for Foyle Port.

Her 3,200 guests and crew are on a 10-day voyage around Ireland from Southampton calling at Glengarriff, Cork, Waterford, Dún Laoghaire, Belfast, Killybegs and Greencastle.

The Norwegian Star arriving in Greencastle on October 11. This is the last of 18 cruise ships Foyle Port has welcomed in 2023. Credit Foyle Port

The Port provides a starting point for exploring some of Ireland’s and Northern Ireland’s most magnificent areas of outstanding natural beauty and access to the historic city of Derry-Londonderry. Following a short tender ride to shore, guests enjoyed excursions to the Ulster American Folk Park, Giant’s Causeway and Dunluce Castle, Inishowen Peninsula and Doagh Famine Village, Glenveagh National Park and tours of Derry.

To mark the ship’s debut call a traditional plaque exchange took place onboard between the ship’s Staff Captain Divorce Pulitika and General Manager Tony Winkler and representatives from Foyle Port, Fáilte Ireland and the Mayor’s Office.