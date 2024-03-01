Crumlin collision: Police officially name fatal crash victim as Samuel Stewart
He was 37-year-old Samuel Stewart from the Belfast area, who was the driver of one of the vehicles.
A woman in her 20s also died as a result of the crash, which occurred in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.
The incident involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf, remains under investigation by the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit.
Mr Stewart, the driver of the Audi A6 was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, as was the young woman, a passenger in the Volkswagen Golf.
Two men and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
Police investigating the crash have appealed for members of the public who may be able to assist with enquiries to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2104 29/02/24.