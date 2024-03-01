Register
Crumlin collision: Police officially name fatal crash victim as Samuel Stewart

Police have officially named one of two people who died following three-vehicle road traffic collision in Crumlin on Thursday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:47 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 18:09 GMT
He was 37-year-old Samuel Stewart from the Belfast area, who was the driver of one of the vehicles.

A woman in her 20s also died as a result of the crash, which occurred in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.

The incident involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf, remains under investigation by the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have died after a three-vehicle crash in Co Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said. The crash happened on the Ballyhill Road, near Crumlin, at about 10.10pm on February 29. (Pic: Pacemaker).

Mr Stewart, the driver of the Audi A6 was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, as was the young woman, a passenger in the Volkswagen Golf.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police investigating the crash have appealed for members of the public who may be able to assist with enquiries to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2104 29/02/24.

