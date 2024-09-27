Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Crumlin on Saturday (September 28), as the Gartree Tractor Run takes place.

In a statement the PSNI said: “The run will begin at Gartree Parish Church at 1pm before making its way around Crumlin town, to finish at approximately 2.15 pm.

"There are no road closures in place, but we expect the town to be busy with both participants and spectators.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you do not plan to attend, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”