Crumlin: traffic advice issued ahead of Gartree Tractor Run

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road users are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Crumlin on Saturday (September 28), as the Gartree Tractor Run takes place.

In a statement the PSNI said: “The run will begin at Gartree Parish Church at 1pm before making its way around Crumlin town, to finish at approximately 2.15 pm.

"There are no road closures in place, but we expect the town to be busy with both participants and spectators.

"If you do not plan to attend, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Related topics:PSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.