Crumlin: traffic advice issued ahead of Gartree Tractor Run
Road users are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Crumlin on Saturday (September 28), as the Gartree Tractor Run takes place.
In a statement the PSNI said: “The run will begin at Gartree Parish Church at 1pm before making its way around Crumlin town, to finish at approximately 2.15 pm.
"There are no road closures in place, but we expect the town to be busy with both participants and spectators.
"If you do not plan to attend, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
