He has been named as Robert Laverty (74) from the Belfast area.
Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am on Wednesday 31st May, of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic. Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
“Sadly, the driver of the Renault Scenic died at the scene. The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.
“The Moira Road remains closed at this time, with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.
“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our inquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 283105/23.”