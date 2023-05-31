Police have confirmed that a man has died after a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Moira Road, Crumlin.

He has been named as Robert Laverty (74) from the Belfast area.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am on Wednesday 31st May, of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic. Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sadly, the driver of the Renault Scenic died at the scene. The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Robert Laverty.

“The Moira Road remains closed at this time, with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.