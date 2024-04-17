Crumlin WI April meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four of the members had achieved awards at the AGM of the Federation of Women’s Institutes, held in the Europa Hotel earlier in the month, as follows:

Brookeborough Trophy – Novice team entry of three different crafts – awarded to Eilish Grant, Pat Parkes and Joan Ward, members of Crumlin WI.

Clanabogan Cup – Team knitting – awarded to the same three ladies

Mourne Cup – Best poem written by a WI member, published in the Ulster Countrywoman magazine during the previous calendar year – awarded to Hazel Campbell

These are prestigious achievements, contested by members from all over N Ireland, and the ladies should feel justifiably proud!

Following some items of business, local man Ciaran Headly of CH Pottery, was introduced. When he retired from his job as a school Principal, Ciaran decided to take up a new hobby. Having taken a few pottery courses he decided that this was a craft which he wished to pursue and CH Pottery was born.

He went on to fit out an outhouse for his craft, complete with 2 electric wheels and two kilns of different sizes. Items handmade by Ciaran can now be purchased or commissioned from his workshop, or at many craft shops throughout N Ireland.

Ciaran described and demonstrated the many techniques and the amount of time involved in producing something which seems as simple as a mug. Everyone watched attentively as he demonstrated the initial kneading and throwing of the clay on the wheel. Then, using the ‘here’s one I made earlier’ approach, he talked through the firing, cooling, glazing and finishing of each item.

Judging by the interest shown and the knowledgeable questions asked, it could be presumed that there were many fans of The Great Pottery Showdown in the audience.

During supper, many ladies took the opportunity to study some of the beautiful pieces of pottery which Ciaran had on display and a few items were purchased. Ciaran also was called on to judge the evening’s competition of ‘a fish’ and it was obvious that he leant towards the hand-crafted entries.

Jenny was third, second was Lorraine and the winner was Ruth. Prizes were also received by Sandra, who won the ballot, and Eleanor who was ‘birthday girl’.

Next month’s meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 1, when the speaker will be Pamela Wison from a local garden centre, who will share her expertise on planting tubs and containers for the summer.