Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have deferred a decision on a proposed cut to civic Christmas festivities.

The borough council’s Community Development Committee was asked to approve three “flagship” Christmas light switch-on events to be held at Antrim town centre, V36 at The Valley, in Newtownabbey and Ballyclare.

It is also proposed that illuminated Christmas trees will be provided in Antrim town centre; Ballyclare town centre; Crumlin; Randalstown; Hazelbank Park; Monkstown; Glengormley and V36.

It is further proposed to drop live streaming of switch-ons which costs £10k. The council has been delivering a Christmas light switch-on event in each of the borough’s seven district electoral areas annually since 2018.

Last year’s “switch on” programme was attended by 12,100 visitors. The biggest turnout was in Ballyclare and Hazelbank Park, both attended by 2,500 visitors; Randalstown, Antrim and Glengormley, 2,000 each; Crumlin, 800 and Mossley Mill, 300 and delivered at a cost of £101,222.

At a meeting on Monday evening, Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Maighréad Ní Chonghaile proposed a deferral saying she believed it requires more input from across the council, noting there are 40 members of council, “to allow for a fuller discussion and decision-making process”.

She said she believed that Crumlin will be “drastically affected”. Cllr Ní Chonghaile’s proposal was seconded by party colleague Dunsilly Cllr Annie O’Lone.

Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM asked if the budget would be “sufficient” to cover the scale of the event proposed at V36. A budget of £20k has been proposed for each of the three “flagship” events.

In addition, £2,000 for each of the 17 legacy council areas has been proposed as well as a further £2,000 for an awards and celebration event bringing the overall festive programme cost to £96k.

A report presented to the Community Development Committee said community events often “clash with council switch-ons”

Noting the proposed “flagship” locations, the report said: “These venues ensure fair representation across the borough, preventing any one area from being overlooked and maintain equitable access for all residents.

“Each site offers an established, safe, and accessible event space capable of hosting large crowds while supporting local business activity during the key pre-Christmas trading period.

“The chosen locations complement, rather than duplicate community led switch-ons, providing flagship events that bring together surrounding towns and villages while allowing smaller communities to continue with their own celebrations.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter