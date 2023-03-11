Police say they are are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of two missing teenage girls.

Crystal Pond and Tamzin Mitchell are believed to be together and although last seen in the north coast area, may have travelled to other parts of Northern Ireland particularly Co Antrim and Mid Ulster.

The girls were last seen at around 8pm on Wednesday, March 8 in the Eglinton Street area of Portrush.

Inspector Hewat said: "Tamzin, who is 15, is approximately 5’ tall, of medium build and has long, dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a navy hooded top, navy coat, dark trousers and black trainers.

Tamzin Mitchell and Crystal Pond

"Crystal, aged 14, is approximately 5’ 4” in height, of medium build and has long, black hair. She also has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black / grey 'North Face' hooded top and white and grey trainers.

"At this time, we believe both girls to be in each other's company. They may have travelled to the Ballymena, Belfast, Antrim or Magherafelt areas.

"If you have information which could assist us in locating Tamzin and Crystal , please ring 101, quoting reference CW 2078 of 8/3/23.

