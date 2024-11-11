Crystal Pond: Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI 'increasingly concerned’ for missing person last seen in Portrush
Police in Coleraine have issued a missing person appeal to locate Crystal Pond.
They say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ regarding her whereabouts.
Crystal is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of medium build with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a dark hoodie.
Crystal was last seen at 2.55am on Sunday in the Portrush area.
Police are appealing to Crystal or anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting serial 330 of November 10.
