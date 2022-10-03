Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crystal Pond: Missing person located

Police have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to find missing person, Crystal Pond.

By Russell Keers
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:19 pm

Officers, took to social media in a bid to trace the 14-year-old who had last been seen in the Carrickfergus area, but may have travelled to Belfast over the weekend.

Providing an update on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page today (Monday, October 3), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from yesterday.

Read More

Read More
Ruairi O’Connor: Missing man found

Most Popular

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

"They have now been located.”

PoliceCarrickfergusBelfastPolice Service of Northern IrelandFacebook