Crystal Pond: Missing person located
Police have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to find missing person, Crystal Pond.
Officers, took to social media in a bid to trace the 14-year-old who had last been seen in the Carrickfergus area, but may have travelled to Belfast over the weekend.
Providing an update on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page today (Monday, October 3), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from yesterday.
"They have now been located.”