Crystal Pond: PSNI appeal to trace teen last seen in Carrick

The 14-year-old was last seen over the weekend in the Carrickfergus area of east Antrim.

Posting on the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Mid and East Antrim Facebook page in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, a local police spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Crystal Pond.

"Crystal was last seen in the Carrickfergus area earlier yesterday afternoon, but may have travelled to Belfast.

Crystal Pond. (PSNI image).

"She is described as being 5ft 4, medium to stocky build, with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a blue and pink body suit, a black denim jacket and white Converse trainers.