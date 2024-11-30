Crystal Pond: PSNI concerned for 16-year-old missing from Portrush wearing black shiny Moncler puffer jacket
Police in the Causeway Coast and Glens area have issued a public appeal to help locate a missing 16-year-old.
Crystal Pond, who is missing from the Portrush area, is described as 5' 5" in height, of medium build, with long black hair with blonde at the front tied up.
She was last known to be wearing a black shiny Moncler puffer jacket with neon green / yellow flashing, black leggings and high top Converse shoes.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101 and use reference 1554 from 29/11/24.
