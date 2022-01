A ‘Cuddle Cot’ gives families who have experienced baby loss the gift of time with their child.

It will stay at Ramsey’s Funeral Home. Contact Sands United FC, Little Snowdrops Babyloss Support Group or Ramsey’s if you require use of the cot.

Gary Caldwell, a Sands United FC player, was joined by Michelle Lewis from Little Snowdrops Babyloss Support and community midwife, Ann Beggs, to announce the purchase of the cot, which cost £1,710.

