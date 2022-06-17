Loading...

Cullybackey College aids Air Ambulance

Senior pupils of Cullybackey College have presented a cheque for £1236 to the NI Air Ambulance (AANI) on behalf of the school.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 17th June 2022, 9:02 am

Senior pupils of Cullybackey College have presented a cheque for £1236 to the NI Air Ambulance (AANI) on behalf of the school.

The charity was chosen by the Sixth Form Leadership Team as it is a charity close to their hearts.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The money was raised through a raffle at the school formal and a prize draw throughout the month of May.

Cullybackey College Principal Mr David Donaldson at the hand over of a cheque for £1236 to Wendy Pickering (NI Air Ambulance) by Alix Ross - Head Girl and William Hammond - Head Boy, (Right) Mrs Pamela Surgenor

The College have extended a huge thank you to many businesses who sponsored the fantastic prizes and anyone who kindly donated to their AANI fundraiser.

These include: Galgorm Resort & Spa, Tony Osborne & Son Family Butcher, Leighinmohr Hotel, Oranmore House, Millside Cloughmills, The Wild Duck Portglenone, Jungle NI, Dundonald Ice Bowl, Streamvale Farm, Glenarm Castle, Flossy Treats, Simplicity, Tops Hair Salon, Eden Hair & Beauty, McAtamneys Galgorm, The Village Barber, My O My Beauty, Creative Gardens, Moby Chip, Frews Chippy Ahoghill, Toast, Fred Funk, Blessings Café and Shane’s Horse Farm.

Read: Ballymena pupil wins top prize with design fit for a Superhero

CollegeBeauty
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter