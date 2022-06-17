Cullybackey College aids Air Ambulance

Senior pupils of Cullybackey College have presented a cheque for £1236 to the NI Air Ambulance (AANI) on behalf of the school.
The charity was chosen by the Sixth Form Leadership Team as it is a charity close to their hearts.
The money was raised through a raffle at the school formal and a prize draw throughout the month of May.
The College have extended a huge thank you to many businesses who sponsored the fantastic prizes and anyone who kindly donated to their AANI fundraiser.
These include: Galgorm Resort & Spa, Tony Osborne & Son Family Butcher, Leighinmohr Hotel, Oranmore House, Millside Cloughmills, The Wild Duck Portglenone, Jungle NI, Dundonald Ice Bowl, Streamvale Farm, Glenarm Castle, Flossy Treats, Simplicity, Tops Hair Salon, Eden Hair & Beauty, McAtamneys Galgorm, The Village Barber, My O My Beauty, Creative Gardens, Moby Chip, Frews Chippy Ahoghill, Toast, Fred Funk, Blessings Café and Shane’s Horse Farm.