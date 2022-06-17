Cullybackey College aids Air Ambulance

Senior pupils of Cullybackey College have presented a cheque for £1236 to the NI Air Ambulance (AANI) on behalf of the school.

The charity was chosen by the Sixth Form Leadership Team as it is a charity close to their hearts.

The money was raised through a raffle at the school formal and a prize draw throughout the month of May.

Cullybackey College Principal Mr David Donaldson at the hand over of a cheque for £1236 to Wendy Pickering (NI Air Ambulance) by Alix Ross - Head Girl and William Hammond - Head Boy, (Right) Mrs Pamela Surgenor

The College have extended a huge thank you to many businesses who sponsored the fantastic prizes and anyone who kindly donated to their AANI fundraiser.