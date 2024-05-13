Cultra: shock as woman's body found on Co Down beach
Shock and sadness have been expressed after a woman’s body was found on a beach in Co Down on Monday morning.
Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
The sad discovery was made on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood.
North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said he was “shocked” to hear the news
“Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time,” he said.
“The local community is naturally concerned, but we must allow the local PSNI to carry out its investigations.”
Alliance MLA for the area, Andrew Muir added: “My thoughts are with the family and loved ones at this distressing time.”
There are no further details at present.
