Curry’s Fun Park Portrush announce new rides, tokens and appeal for staff

Work to get the new Curry’s Fun Park Portrush, formerly Barry’s Amusements, ready for Easter opening are ‘on track’.

Over the past week workmen have been busy getting the premises and rides ready with painters working on the famous facade before the new Curry’s sign is erected. There has also been an appeal on Curry’s Fun Park Facebook page for staff for the Portrush venue.

The Curry’s Family, who are based in the Eglinton area of Londonderry, signed a long term lease of the popular tourist attraction and have already confirmed that the The Big Dipper will still dominate the seafront and remain a core attraction when the fun park reopens in a few weeks.

The iconic Big Dipper in Portrush. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

It is also understood that new rides have also arrived including Cornelius Gooch’s Sizzler and Curry’s Crazy frogs as well as new dodgems, carousel horses and new tokens.

Barry’s has been of the north’s most popular tourist attractions for generations and was extremely popular with day trippers from Londonderry and across the north west. It was owned by the The Trufelli family since it opened in 1926, and was sold last year.

In a statement shared on Curry’s Facebook page on March 22 it states that the complex had been marketed ‘To Let’ by Osborne King and McKibbin Commercial.

Owen Curry from Curry’s Fun Park commented: “We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider North Coast area.

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

“We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike. We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.”

Mr Curry added: “It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years.”

Richard McCaig from joint agents Osborne King said: “We are very pleased to have secured a long term tenant who will continue to provide fun and entertainment in Portrush.

“We believe that this is a very positive outcome and we look forward to seeing the site open and trading.”