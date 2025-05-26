Portrush Music Society is presenting ‘My Fair Lady’ in Coleraine Leisure Centre from May 27-31.

‘My Fair Lady’, written by Alan Jay Lerner with music by Frederick Loewe, is a timeless tale of transformation and the power of language. The story follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl, who is taken under the wing of Professor Henry Higgins, a linguistics expert, who attempts to transform her into a proper lady.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play ‘Pygmalion’, this production of ‘My Fair Lady’ stars Lindsay Johnston as Eliza, Aidan Hughes as Professor Higgins, Tim Brown as Colonel Pickering and Aaron Jamieson as Alfred P Doolittle.

Tickets for the six-show run are available for purchase at www.ticketsource.co.uk/portrush-music-society. The show is proudly sponsored by the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae.

Here, photographer John Purvis gives us a sneak peek of the ‘loverly’ production...

1 . THEATRE Portrush Music Society presents My Fair Lady in Coleraine Leisure Centre from May 27-31. Photo: Dr John Purvis

