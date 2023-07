Police have issued an appeal to help locate a young man wearing a band uniform last seen in Belfast on Wednesday morning (July 12).

Police say they are becoming increasing concerned for the whereabouts of 28-year-old Curtis McCutcheon.

He was last seen at 8.20am on the Sydenham Bypass, wearing a burgundy coloured band uniform and navy coloured hat.

Sergeant Howells said: “If anyone has any information which can assist us and our officers as to Curtis’s whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 621 12/07/23.”