Malachy Jamison has been both a retained firefighter and Watch Commander with NIFRS.

Born and raised in Cushendall, Malachy has lived his entire life in the area, working in local landmarks such as the Thornlea Hotel and St. Mary’s Primary School.

He joined the fire service on August 9, 1988, training first at Carnlough Fire Station before taking up duty in Cushendall. In January 1990, he became one of the very first crew members to serve in the newly opened Cushendall Fire Station — and now, as he retires, he leaves as the last original member of that founding team.

Over the 37 year of his career, Malachy has answered hundreds of emergency calls from house fires and road traffic collisions to search and rescue missions across the Glens, north Antrim, and further afield.

He was part of dramatic rescues including a major gorse fire incident on Rathlin Island, the major fire at the Northern Counties Hotel in Portrush, and numerous life-saving moments. Among his most cherished memories are reviving a baby who had stopped breathing and rescuing a young woman cut from the wreckage of a badly damaged car near Garron Point — both of whom are alive and well today thanks to the quick actions of Malachy and his crew.

While the job brought moments of joy and pride, there were also many challenging and heart-breaking days.

Firefighting in a rural community is truly a family commitment and Malachy’s wife Kate, and his children Manus, Joanne, and Judith, have supported him every step of the way — even when dinners went cold after the bleeper sounded and duty called.

That proud tradition of service is continuing as both son Manus and grandson Matthew are now retained firefighters themselves.

Malachy said: “I joined to serve the people of Cushendall and the Glens, and I’ve been honoured to do that for nearly four decades. There have been tough times, but nothing beats the feeling of saving a life.

" This community has given me so much, and it’s been a privilege to give something back.”

