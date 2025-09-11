Cushendall cliff path is a vital local amenity which must be restored, says Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor
Sinn Féin Glens councillor Oliver McMullan said: "The Cliff Path which connects Cushendall beach with the historic Layd Churchyard is a vital local amenity which needs to be fully restored.
"For years the path has been one of the most popular walks in the Glens area for people in the local community and visitors alike.
"I welcome that PEACE PLUS funding has been secured for the restoration of the Cliff Path. This will include the replacement of boardwalks and the installation of new steps.
"However, it's important that the council works with urgency to ensure its restoration goes out to tender and work on the path commences as soon as possible.
"I have been meeting regularly with council officials to ensure this work proceeds and I will be meeting with officials next week for a further update.
"The people of the Glens deserve to have access to good quality local amenities and I will continue to demand this at Council."