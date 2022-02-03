The firm Bingo Loco and the Seagoe Hotel apologised to customers who were unable to get into the event last Saturday night.

The mix-up was blamed on an IT error on Bingo Loco’s ticketing platform which meant customers were able to buy tickets even after the capacity threshold.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One customers described more than 100 people standing outside the hotel with queues of people outside the venue reaching the road.

Queues outside the Bingo Loco event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown last Saturday night.

One woman, who attended the event with five of her friends, said she was ‘really disappointed’.

“It was our first time to go to Bingo Loco and we heard it was great. We had really been looking forward to it. We couldn’t believe it when we arrived and there was such a long queue and we couldn’t get in. Everyone was just furious as there had been so much hype around it and then we had to go home at 8pm,” she said.

When told of the refund and complimentary drinks, she said she was delighted adding: “We will make up for lost time in March when we go back. Really looking forward to it”.

In a joint statement, the Seagoe Hotel and Bingo Loco said: “On behalf of all management and staff we would like to acknowledge the situation that arose at Bingo Loco on Saturday night past. We are delighted to be a venue for the Bingo Loco events. It is an amazing night for both our guests and staff! We have hosted two previous events within the hotel which were both a huge success.

“On Saturday’s show, due to an IT error on Bingo Loco’s ticketing platform, customers were able to purchase tickets even after the capacity threshold had been passed. Unfortunately, this error was not noticed until later in the evening.

“Once the capacity was reached, The Seagoe Hotel was unable to admit any further customers without breaking the law. We would like to publicly thank our door staff and events team who worked tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of all our guests and made the best of a very difficult situation.

“We are devastated that this has happened. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused, and to make reparations Bingo Loco will offer, on top of a refund, complimentary entry into a future Bingo Loco of your choice @ The Seagoe Hotel.

“We at The Seagoe Hotel will also provide each customer who were unable to gain access, a complimentary £10 drinks voucher for a future Bingo Loco event. Bingo Loco will be in contact with customers that were affected.