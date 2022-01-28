Daisie Conway’s latest single set for release

Daisie Conway, a student at St Mary’s University College Belfast, teamed up Anna Byrne and Aoife Reynolds, both Ulster University, Belfast School or Art graduates, seamlessly weaving their talents for music and fashion together in a stunning new music video for Daisie’s forthcoming original single ‘A House without a Home.’

The pop/folk inspired haunting lullaby is available now to pre-save on music streaming platforms and due out on January 31.

The song will follow the success of Daisie’s first two original singles ‘Calendar’ and ‘All you Gave was Goodbye.’

Daisie Conway's new single will be released on January 31.

The music video showcases the fashion collections of Anna and Aoife and was filmed by Thomas McQuillan TMK Productions and photographed by Fashion and Commercial Photographer of the Year 2021, Collette McNeill, at Hillmount House.

Daisie recently performed at 10 Downing Street and opened in concert for Brian Kennedy.

She has appeared on television, radio and livestream in the UK and USA.

Daisie was one of only five young singer-songwriters selected for the ‘21 Artists for the 21st Century’ programme which was supported by Sir Kenneth Branagh. She wrote ‘House without a Home’ as part of the programme which was showcased in the Lyric Theatre.

Dean Liggett, Lecturer in Fashion at Ulster University stated: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our recent graduating designers to gain real world experience of dressing a local singing talent for a professional video and photoshoot.

“Working with Daisie and understanding her music has allowed the designers a platform and opportunity to promote themselves and their work while at the same time collaborating with Daisie to realise her unique style and aesthetic.”