Dal Riata Channel: open water relay team's record-breaking 30km swim between Mull of Kintyre and Cushendun
The group, consisting of Andrea Judge Guy from Portadown; Steven Grimley from Newry, formally of Portadown; Paula Newell from Newtonards, and Camlough duo Paul Grant and Joseph Salisbury (16) conquered the perilous stretch of water on August 30.
The 17km crossing is known for its low temperatures and strong currents.
Andrea is a member of Dots Swimming and Open Water Club/Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers, while Paula swims for Newtonards Masters. Steven, Paul and Joseph swim for Camlough-based Infinity, who also piloted the channel crossing.
“We met in Cushendall and set off on the Infinity vessel Anantya; the pilot was David and Infinity crew was Helen,” Andrea said.
“The swim started at 13.24pm in very choppy waters and we each did hour rotations.
"To get a swim ratified it’s no wetsuits, just swimwear, one cap and goggles. You’re not allowed to touch the boat at any stage.
"Because of the currents we ended up swimming just over 30k, and finished in a time of 07.30.39 seconds. The previous record for a skins relay was 07.33.16 seconds.”
The team were even joined by some native sea-dwellers during the exhilarating challenge. “We had a fantastic day at sea,” Andrea added. "It was challenging and currents were strong, but we all really enjoyed it and every one of us had the company of pods of dolphins. The babies were so close underneath us.”
