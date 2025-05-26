Dale Corbett / Harper: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for missing person last seen in Belfast
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing person last seen in Belfast city centre.
They have issued a photo of Dale Corbett who also goes by Dale Harper.
If anyone has any information about Dale's whereabouts they are asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 1678 25/05/25.
