Dale Corbett / Harper: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for missing person last seen in Belfast

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th May 2025, 07:35 BST
Dale Corbett who also goes by Dale Harper. Picture: released by PSNIDale Corbett who also goes by Dale Harper. Picture: released by PSNI
Dale Corbett who also goes by Dale Harper. Picture: released by PSNI
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing person last seen in Belfast city centre.

They have issued a photo of Dale Corbett who also goes by Dale Harper.

If anyone has any information about Dale's whereabouts they are asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 1678 25/05/25.

