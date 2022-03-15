Dale Farm and Cancer Focus NI raise a glass to celebrate fundraising milestone

Since the partnership launched in 2019, Dale Farm team members from across the business have been working hard to raise both funds and awareness for the charity – with activities including Christmas Jumper Day and virtual raffles.

Cancer Focus NI has been supporting local cancer patients and their families for over 50 years and all money raised will go towards helping people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.

Carol Brownlee, Dale Farm, Dunmanbridge said: “We are proud to be working with Cancer Focus NI, who are doing really important work in our community here and across Northern Ireland. Reaching the £10,000 milestone really is a testament to the dedication, enthusiasm and hard work of our team at Dunmanbridge and across Northern Ireland. With more activities planned for the rest of the year it won’t be long until we hit another major milestone.”

Picture, from left, Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraiser at Cancer Focus NI pictured with Ross Lorimer, Anna Busby and Judith Irwin from Dale Farm.

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraiser at Cancer Focus NI said, “Thank you so much to the employees who worked together on a variety of events over the last year to make the Dale Farm partnership with Cancer Focus NI truly ‘Legendairy!’ We’re really looking forward to meeting more of the team in person when we visit Dale Farm’s sites to deliver our cancer awareness health checks in June.

“Covid-19 continues to have a devastating impact and issues for cancer patients: treatments have been delayed, cancer screening services paused, and diagnostic clinics cancelled. Not to mention the anxiety, stress and loneliness that patients and their families might feel right now. Every year we support local people affected by cancer and your donation will now, more than ever, help us to save our services so that we can continue to help people affected by cancer in the future.