Dalriada pupil Ella competes in world powerlifting championships in Costa Rica
Dalriada School’s Ella McKinney was representing Great Britain at the World Classic Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championships in San Jose.
Writing on a GoFundMe appeal page, she said: “I am honored to have been selected to compete in the Powerlifting World Championships in Costa Rica, representing Great Britain.
"This is an incredible opportunity, and I am truly grateful for the chance to showcase my abilities on such a prestigious stage.”
Powerlifting is not a funded sport so Ella and her family had to fundraise for her to travel to Costa Rica.
She added: “I never imagined I would have the opportunity to compete at this level, and I am deeply thankful for the introduction to powerlifting that has brought me to this point.”
Competing on Sunday, August 31, the Ballymoney teen placed 12th in the -63kg category helping her Great Britain team to an overall third place in the world.