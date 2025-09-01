Dalriada pupil Ella competes in world powerlifting championships in Costa Rica

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
A Ballymoney teenager participated in the world powerlifting championships in Costa Rica at the weekend.

Dalriada School’s Ella McKinney was representing Great Britain at the World Classic Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championships in San Jose.

Writing on a GoFundMe appeal page, she said: “I am honored to have been selected to compete in the Powerlifting World Championships in Costa Rica, representing Great Britain.

"This is an incredible opportunity, and I am truly grateful for the chance to showcase my abilities on such a prestigious stage.”

A screenshot of Ella McKinney competing in Costa Rica. Credit World Powerlifting Championshipsplaceholder image
A screenshot of Ella McKinney competing in Costa Rica. Credit World Powerlifting Championships

Powerlifting is not a funded sport so Ella and her family had to fundraise for her to travel to Costa Rica.

She added: “I never imagined I would have the opportunity to compete at this level, and I am deeply thankful for the introduction to powerlifting that has brought me to this point.”

Competing on Sunday, August 31, the Ballymoney teen placed 12th in the -63kg category helping her Great Britain team to an overall third place in the world.

