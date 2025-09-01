A Ballymoney teenager participated in the world powerlifting championships in Costa Rica at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalriada School’s Ella McKinney was representing Great Britain at the World Classic Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championships in San Jose.

Writing on a GoFundMe appeal page, she said: “I am honored to have been selected to compete in the Powerlifting World Championships in Costa Rica, representing Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an incredible opportunity, and I am truly grateful for the chance to showcase my abilities on such a prestigious stage.”

A screenshot of Ella McKinney competing in Costa Rica. Credit World Powerlifting Championships

Powerlifting is not a funded sport so Ella and her family had to fundraise for her to travel to Costa Rica.

She added: “I never imagined I would have the opportunity to compete at this level, and I am deeply thankful for the introduction to powerlifting that has brought me to this point.”

Competing on Sunday, August 31, the Ballymoney teen placed 12th in the -63kg category helping her Great Britain team to an overall third place in the world.