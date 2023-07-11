A special limited edition print featuring Dan Winter’s cottage has been produced to mark its 400th anniversary and to help preserve its upkeep for the future.

The ancestral home of Dan Winter, built in 1623, is close to Loughgall village at the Diamond crossroads - the focal point of the Battle of the Diamond in 1795.

The cottage was lived in by Dan Winter and his family at the time of the battle where he carried out his business of a publican and grocer. During the battle Dan’s home and business were attacked. The spirit grocer’s was ransacked and whiskey and beer were run off. Bags of meal and flour and supplies of tea and sugar were scattered on the street, webs of linen and piles of yarn were thrown everywhere and furniture smashed.

The thatched roof on the cottage caught fire and the ceiling beams were scorched from the heat and are still visible today.

Limited edition prints of a painting of the cottage by the late Greta Winter to mark the 400th anniversary of the historic homestead. Picture: the Winter family.

Dan and his family fought off their attackers and stood to protect their home.

After the battle, Dan, together with the victors of the battle, gathered in a field opposite the cottage and vowed to form a society for their mutual protection. This was an informal decision but whilst victors of the battle stayed in the area to protect the cottage, some representatives later met in Sloan’s Inn, Loughgall where the society was officially formed and is now known as the Orange Order.

Each county was issued warrants and Orange Lodges were set up all around Northern Ireland.

The cottage has been maintained by the Winter family down the years and they welcome visitors who want to learn about its historic significance. Among the items on display are relics from the Battle of the Diamond and old farming and dairy artefacts.

An old photograph showing Dan Winter's cottage. Picture: the Winter family.

“In 1995 we had a special 200th anniversary of the Battle of the Diamond when Orange lodges from all over Ireland and afar came to the Diamond to celebrate the bicentenary,” said Colin Winter, a direct descendant of Dan Winter.

"In 2000 the Grand Master of the Orange Order, Robert Saulters, along with Rev Ian Paisley and County Grand Master, Denis Watson were guests at the official opening of the cottage.”

This year another special anniversary will be celebrated as the cottage is 400 years old.

It has been lived in for generations by the Winter families. Robert and Greta Winter lived in the cottage from 1957 until Robert passed in 1985. They had a family of 10 children, four boys and six girls. After Robert passed in 1985, Greta continued to live in the cottage until 1988 when she moved to Loughgall village. She then lived in Richhill until her passing on January 2, 2023.

An old illustration showing the position of Dan Winter's cottage at the time of the Battle of the Diamond in Loughgall. Picture: the Winter family.

Greta was a keen artist and a print of one her paintings of the cottage has been created to mark its 400th anniversary. These prints are a limited edition of 400 and will be on sale at the cottage and directly from Colin Winter, son of Robert and Greta and present day owner of the cottage. Email: [email protected] or phone 028 3885 2171.

Prints are individually numbered and signed by Greta Winter and Colin. They are priced at £75 +p&p and all proceeds will go towards the repair and upkeep of the cottage.