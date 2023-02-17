Register
At a 'Kilwaughter House Reunion' in Larne Football Club in 2010 were Gleave, Tyler and Mark Dobbin.

Dancing back in time to 2010 with 10 'Old School' Larne club photos

Larne’s reputation for producing a host of leading DJs guaranteed to fill venues is well documented.

By The Newsroom
22 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 5:10pm

Providing them with an opportunity to hone their skills in front of keen clubbers was also important.

The team behind the ‘Kilwaughter House Reunion’ was offering just such a reminder in 2010 at Larne FC. Here’s 10photos from the event to send you dancing back in time.

Are you still ‘Old School’? Or should that be ‘Old Skool’?

1. House Reunion

Adrian McKee, Kirstin Davis and Chris and Rowena Davis in the football club for the 2010 'Kilwaughter House Reunion'. LT15-327-PR

Photo: Peter Rippon

2. House Reunion

A group of revellers at the 2010 event held in Larne FC.

Photo: Peter Rippon

3. House Reunion

Michael Magill, Amanda Wigham and Kerry McDonnell at the 'Old School' evening. LT15-322-PR

Photo: Peter Rippon

4. House Reunion

Guests at the 2010 music event in Larne Football Club. LT15-321-PR

Photo: Peter Rippon

