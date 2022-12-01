Bellaghy singer Brooke Scullion has been revealed as one of the first four celebrity contestants for the new series of Dancing with the Stars, which will begin on RTÉ One in January.

Other celebrity participants who will take to the floor for the hit series who have been named so far are Ireland’s best known drag artist Panti Bliss (Rory O’Neill), All-Ireland winning former Dublin GAA footballer Paul Brogan and RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors presenter and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson.

Brooke admitted she just can’t wait to get her dancing shoes on and take part in the 2023 series of such a renowned show.

Advertisement

The popular singer represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2022 with ‘That’s Rich’. She co-wrote the song and travelled to Turin in Italy for the competition but was unlucky not to qualify.

Brooke Scullion has been revealed as a celebrity contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Barry McCall Photography

Advertisement

Talented Brooke first came to public attention in 2020 on The Voice UK. All four coaches turned for Brooke and she made it all the way to the final.

In September 2020 she wrote and released her debut single ‘Attention’ and followed on with her EP, Chaotic Heart.

Advertisement

Following the announcement that she has been named one of the contestants, Brooke said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family and to be part of an iconic Irish series! What girl doesn’t want to get on her dancing shoes every Sunday night?! It’s a dream come true - bring on the sequins!”

Filling Sunday evenings with plenty of glitz and glamour from January onwards, the popular RTÉ One series will see 11 well-known figures team up with a professional dancer to perform a live routine every week. Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week, from the Charleston to hip hop, and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live.

Each celebrity couple will be scored by an expert panel of judges and the viewing public at home, with the winning couple claiming the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

Advertisement