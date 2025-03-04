'Dangerous' wind turbine at Kinnego Marina near Lurgan, is removed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council
Relief has been expressed after the ‘dangerous’ wind turbine at Kinnego Marina near Lurgan has been removed.
Several people and groups voiced concern to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council from December last year regarding the state of the wind turbine.
The noise from the massive structure was very concerning and, following the last storm, the tail snapped off the top of the turbine.
Lough Neagh Sailing Club said: “Wind turbine has been removed and access restored. Thanks to all that helped get this dangerous situation resolved.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.