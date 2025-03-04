Relief has been expressed after the ‘dangerous’ wind turbine at Kinnego Marina near Lurgan has been removed.

Several people and groups voiced concern to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council from December last year regarding the state of the wind turbine.

The noise from the massive structure was very concerning and, following the last storm, the tail snapped off the top of the turbine.

Lough Neagh Sailing Club said: “Wind turbine has been removed and access restored. Thanks to all that helped get this dangerous situation resolved.”