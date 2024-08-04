Daniel Wiffen: fans pack into Magheralin bar to cheer on Paris Olympics swimming champion

Fans packed in for a special ‘watch party’ to cheer on the local swimmer as he made a bid for gold for Team Ireland in the 1500m Freestyle final.

People of all ages from throughout the community came together to support the inspirational Olympic champion.

Although Daniel had to be contented with a bronze medal, his supporters remained happy and more than proud that his achievement was adding to the incredible haul of medals achieved by Northern Ireland competitors at the Paris games.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of the memorable occasion.

1 . Daniel Wiffen watch party Fans at the Daniel Wiffen watch party cheer on the local lad who was competing in the Olympic 1500m Freestyle swimming final. LM32-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Daniel Wiffen watch party Enjoying the Daniel Wiffen watch party are from left, Peter McCappin, Evelyn McCappin and Helen McTokell. LM32-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Daniel Wiffen watch party Showing their support at the Daniel Wiffen watch party are from left, Sarah McClintock, Niamh McGrath (6), Clodagh McGrath (9) and Natalie McGrath. LM32-202. Photo: Tony Hendron