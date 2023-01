Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to trace missing person, Daniella Hubar.

Commenting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned about missing person Daniella Hubar (21), missing from the Greenisland area.

“Her current whereabouts are unknown, but she may be in the Dunmurry area of Belfast, although she may have travelled to Amsterdam within the last week.

Daniella Hubar.