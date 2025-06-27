The abseil was in support of Little Heroes, a charity dedicated to helping young patients at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for Sick Children.

The sun-drenched Saturday saw not only stunning views and adrenaline-filled action but also a powerful display of community spirit, with close to £40,000 raised in donations. Spectators and supporters gathered to cheer on the courageous participants, with added entertainment from a local cheerleading troupe who performed just before each group made their descent.

The Little Heroes charity focuses on funding vital equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sick children, supporting families, advancing medical research into childhood illnesses, and honouring the hospital’s dedicated paediatric staff – referred to as the ‘Big Heroes’.

Among the abseilers was Tracey Roberts from Ballycastle who personally raised an impressive £1,100. Tracey said: “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who supported me. It’s been an unforgettable experience for such a worthy cause.”

Special thanks were extended to Sean McBride for generously offering the use of his farm and farmyard, which served as a much-needed chill-out area and car park for the event.

1 . NEWS Pictured at the Little Heroes RVH fundraising abseil at Fairhead. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3 . NEWS Tracey Roberts on her way down the cliff face at the Little Heroes RVH fundraising abseil at Fairhead. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA