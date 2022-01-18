Darkness into Light event in memory of ‘gentle giant’ Mac

Aged 22 years old at the time, the Portrush man was killed in a single vehicle collision on the Ballybogey Road just outside Ballymoney a year ago with online tributes describing the former Coleraine Academical Institution pupil as a ‘gentle giant’.

Mac’s aunt, Lauren Quigley, has organised a Darkness into Light walk to remember Mac and also support the charity Life After.

Life After helps and support people who have lost loved ones as a result of a road traffic collision and help raise awareness of the effects of road death.

On the Facebook event page, Lauren posted: “Every year the road claims so many lives and destroys the lives of the families left behind. January 22, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the day we lost Mac.

“In his memory we would like to complete a darkness into light walk to support the charity Life After.

“The entire O’Neill / Hamill family ask that you join us in this walk to raise awareness and most importantly to remember Mac.”

The walk will commence from Kelly’s Complex on Saturday morning, January 22 at 7am, stretching nearly seven miles along the coastline where Mac spent most of his life, followed by refreshments at The Deerstalker.

Kelly’s Complex waived any charges with all monies going to the charity.

The family are asking that anyone who takes part makes a donation of £10 which will include refreshments and a contribution to Life After.

You can also make a donation even if you do not wish to take part in the walk.