Darkness into Light walk to be held in Newtownabbey

Organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland, this annual, global, charity event will take place on Saturday (May 7) at 4.15am from the V36 Newtownabbey.

This uplifting and poignant event offers hope to families and friends of those lost to suicide and helps raise awareness for those suffering in our communities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Webb said: “Darkness into Light encourages people to rise early for a 5k walk or run for a cause that can affect anyone of us.

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb (centre), alongside Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Ross (left) and Deaglan O'Hagan.

“Mental health and specifically, suicide awareness is particularly poignant as many people still feel isolated and lonely since the pandemic on top of financial stress.

“We will all be watching the same sunrise together, symbolising hope. I would encourage you all to show your support and help raise vital funds and awareness for such a worthwhile cause.”

For more information or to register for the event, click here