Darren Beynon: police ‘concerned for safety’ of man after car discovered short distance from Portstewart home
Police in Coleraine say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of missing person Darren Beynon.
In an appeal issued on Wednesday (May 28) evening, the PSNI added: “Darren was last seen by friends around 4pm on Saturday, 24th May.
"His car has been discovered a short distance from his home in Portstewart.
"Darren is described as six foot tall of slim build and is often seen wearing jeans and a fleece (exact clothes being worn currently not known).
"If you have seen Darren or have any information regarding his whereabouts that could help police locate him then please call police on 101 quoting reference 767 of today's date.”
