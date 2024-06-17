Daryl Burke and David Warnock fondly remembered 10 years after Lough Ree fishing tragedy
Portadown Pikers, along with family and friends of Daryl Burke and David Warnock, gathered on Saturday for a short memorial on the banks of the River Bann, close to the bridge in Portadown town centre.
They also unveiled a special bench dedicated to the memory of the two men, who were both founding members of the club.
Daryl (30), a landscape gardener from Portadown and 27-year-old David, from Richhill, were part of a six-man team from the Portadown Pikers who made the trip to Lough Ree in Athlone, Co Westmeath, in March 2014.
Both Daryl and David tragically lost their lives when their boat capsized in poor weather conditions close to Hodson Bay.
David was taken from the water but sadly passed away in hospital. It was 16 days before the body of Daryl was found and recovered from the water following extensive searches involving multi-agency teams.
The tragedy was a devastating blow for the Portadown Pikers, the many family and friends of both men and members of the wider community, who will never fully comprehend or come to terms with how such an outing ended in such unimaginable loss.
Now these dearly-loved young men will always be remembered thanks to this poignant gesture led by their friends in Portadown Pikers. The provision of the memorial bench, which reads simply ‘In Memory of Daryl Burke and David Warnock 2014’, will help to ensure they will never be forgotten.
A Portadown Pikers Committee spokesperson said they would like to express their thanks to Councillor Kyle Moutray, MLA Jonathan Buckley and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in helping to make the memorial bench achievable.
"Also, thanks to Dawson Engineering for producing such a touching tribute for the lads.
"Most importantly, a thank you to the families of Daryl and David, for allowing us to remember our friends at a place they loved to fish.
"Gone to fish calmer waters,” the club spokesperson added.