The incident, involving a black VW Golf and a grey Seat Leon, happened at approximately 1pm on the Leathemstown Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of it is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 810, 01/07/2022.

The Leathemstown Road, Dundrod. Picture: Google