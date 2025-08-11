Did you see the ‘interaction’ between two drivers after a traffic incident in Magheralin involving a van and a car?

The PSNI is eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or has dash cam footage of the incident.

Police said that after an ‘incident’ involving a van and car last Thursday (August 7) at 3.20pm on the Belfast Road, Magheralin, there was subsequently an ‘interaction’ between the drivers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident that happened on the Belfast Road, Magheralin at 1520 on Thursday 7th August 2025.

"There has been an incident in traffic and a subsequent interaction between drivers of a car and a van.

"It is believed that other people have stopped and advised they witnessed the incident and had dash-cam.

"Were you travelling on the road at the time? Did you witness the incident or have footage of it? If you do, please contact police on 101 and quote reference 1074 07/08/25.”