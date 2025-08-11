Dashcam footage sought after 'road rage' incident between drivers of van and car involved in a road traffic collision in Magheralin
The PSNI is eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or has dash cam footage of the incident which happened closed to Byrne’s Bar.
In the latest statement from the PSNI, a spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road rage incident / RTC which occurred at 15:20 hrs on Thursday 7th August 2025 on Lurgan Road, Magheralin outside Byrne’s Bar.
"This involved a black Volkswagen Passat and a silver coloured Fiat van. If you can assist us in our investigation, please phone 101 and quote reference CC2025080701074.”
A previous PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident that happened on the Belfast Road, Magheralin at 1520 on Thursday 7th August 2025.
"There has been an incident in traffic and a subsequent interaction between drivers of a car and a van.
"It is believed that other people have stopped and advised they witnessed the incident and had dash-cam.
"Were you travelling on the road at the time? Did you witness the incident or have footage of it? If you do, please contact police on 101 and quote reference 1074 07/08/25.”