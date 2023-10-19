Date for your diary: Portrush and Portstewart fundraising branch to hold Coffee Morning
The cold weather is setting in, so it’s time to get the RNLI’s Coffee Morning into your diary!
The Portrush and Portstewart RNLI fundraising branch are holding a coffee morning from 10:30am -1pm on Saturday, November 25.
This year, the event will move to a new home in the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush. Admission to this fun event is £7.50, pay at the door.
So come along to the RNLI coffee morning, enjoy some tasty treats and help save lives at sea.