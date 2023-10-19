Register
Date for your diary: Portrush and Portstewart fundraising branch to hold Coffee Morning

The cold weather is setting in, so it’s time to get the RNLI’s Coffee Morning into your diary!
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Portrush Portstewart RNLI fundraising branch to hold Coffee Morning on November 25. Credit Chris SmithPortrush Portstewart RNLI fundraising branch to hold Coffee Morning on November 25. Credit Chris Smith
Portrush Portstewart RNLI fundraising branch to hold Coffee Morning on November 25. Credit Chris Smith

The Portrush and Portstewart RNLI fundraising branch are holding a coffee morning from 10:30am -1pm on Saturday, November 25.

This year, the event will move to a new home in the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush. Admission to this fun event is £7.50, pay at the door.

So come along to the RNLI coffee morning, enjoy some tasty treats and help save lives at sea.

