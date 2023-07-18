The 36th Desertmartin Garden Fete and Vintage Rally will take place at the Rectory on Saturday August 19 from 12 noon.

The first rally took place away back in 1986. The organisers were delighted to recommence our rally last year after being unable to hold it in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Last year marked a successful return after a three-year absence and with this in mind they hope that this year’s rally would be even bigger than last year’s.

The rally will begin with the Fancy Dress Parade. All are invited to participate, both young and old. There will be prizes for the winners and gif ts for all those who take part. If you wish to enter, please be at the Rectory gates for 12 noon.

A wide range of vintage vehicles will be on show at the forthcoming Desertmartin Garden Fete and Vintage Rally. Credit: Tony Johnson

There will be the usual displays, demonstrations, stalls, sideshows as well as musical entertainment and refreshments.

This year the music will be provided by the Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band. Their attendance should help to ensure that there will be a great atmosphere on the day. Again, this year the organisers plan to have a car boot sale and look forward to the return of Wez’s Ice Cream Van and McMullan’s Mobile Farm.

As in previous years, sandwiches will have to be ‘low risk’. Please refer to the sheet (which will be in the porch closer to the date), to indicate what you can provide. Donations in lieu of foodstuff will be gratefully accepted. Sandwich boxes will be available on the Sunday (13th) prior to the Fete.

It is hoped that there will be a very good response from Desertmartin parishioners in preparing for and taking part in this event. The organisers expect all parishioners to get involved and give of their time in some capacity during the day.