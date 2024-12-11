The Farmer’s Bash is back in 2025 and, due to phenomenal demand, the event will now be hosted across two days and four stages at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast.

The inaugural outdoor edition of The Farmer’s Bash at Belsonic in 2024 sold out in record time, leaving a lot of fans unable to get tickets.

The Farmer’s Bash Weekender comes to Boucher Playing Fields on August 9 and 10, with headline acts Kaiser Chiefs and The 2 Johnnies, alongside a full festival lineup across four stages, including performances from The Coronas, Nathan Carter, B*Witched, Derek Ryan, Bingo Loco, 30+ Club along with a broad range of activities including The Big Tractor Showdown, Husband Calling Championships and Piggy 500 Pig Racing and much more!

Since its introduction in 2017, the Farmer’s Bash has blossomed into one of Ireland's biggest music events, consistently drawing capacity crowds at the SSE Arena Belfast, and growing into a multi stage outdoor event for 2025.

Nigel Campbell, creator and promoter of the Farmer’s Bash, said: “We’ve listened to our audience, and after a hugely successful few years, including a rapid sell out success at Belsonic in 2024, we’ve made the decision to go big!

"Boucher Fields is the biggest concert site in Northern Ireland, and has hosted some incredible international acts. We’re delighted to be bringing The Farmer’s Bash Weekender there for the first time, and can’t wait to show the fans the scale and ambition of this new annual event.”

Tickets for The Farmers Bash go on sale on Friday, December 13 at 9 am via Ticketmaster.ie